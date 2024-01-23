by courtesy San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa via Bay City News

One year after the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay, where seven people were shot dead and one person survived, the alleged shooter Chunli Zhao was expected to make a plea in the courtroom.

But, the proceedings were continued until Feb. 29, after Judge Sean Dabel granted the defense’s motion.

After a year of continuances, Zhao was indicted by a criminal grand jury on Friday, Jan. 19, on the same seven counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

“We wanted to move the case along, and because of the victim’s and surviving victim and family,” Wagstaffe said. “The longer the case drags out, the longer the burden is for them.”

The indictment will skip over the preliminary hearing, which is a court proceeding where prosecutors present the case to a judge, establishing probable cause and sufficient evidence.

The indictment comes weeks after Zhao’s attorney asked for a continuance that would have extended the preliminary hearing into March, San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.

Zhao is accused of killing seven of eight co-workers he shot at two Half Moon Bay mushroom farms where he worked on Jan. 23, 2023. He faces life in prison, according to the DA’s Office.

While the criminal proceedings have moved slowly, the incident exposed the poor living conditions, mental health and access to fair pay to the city’s farmworkers, which has nudged state and county officials to address.

It also left a scar on the quaint ocean-side community of Half Moon Bay. Last Sunday, the community held a healing ceremony to honor the families and victims of the shooting.

The event featured healing practices and members of the Half Moon Bay City Council, State Sen. Josh Becker, Assembly member Marc Berman, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, D-Palo Alto, San Mateo County District 3 Supervisor Ray Mueller, and former United States Rep. Jackie Speier spoke in remembrance of the tragedy.