Local residents who have died recently include:

• Stephen “Bud” Belich, 85, a Menlo Park resident who started an industrial supply company, and was known for his love of sports cars, classic rock and holding tailgate parties during 49er games, on Aug. 5.

• Donald Niederhaus, 82, A Portola Valley man who founded the business Cold Storage Manufacturing in the 1970s, and who spent his retirement doing woodwork, remodeling projects and volunteering in the community, on Aug. 6.

• Mary Finkel, 82, a long-time Menlo Park resident known for her work at Village Stationers and Timothy Fidge & Co., often in brightly colored clothes and styled hair, and who spent much of her time over the last decade with her grandchildren, on March 23.

• Suzanne Beekley, 91, an Atherton resident who committed years to community service, volunteering for the Los Amigos de las America and the Children’s Health Council, and could often be found spending time in her garden, on July 9.

• Skip Light, 79, a Redwood Estates resident who graduated from Palo Alto High School and served in the Army National Guard before launching an 18-year career in mental health care, starting as a counselor at Miramonte Mental Health Services, followed by careers in construction and later photography, on July 23.

