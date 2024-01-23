Burgess Park in Menlo Park is partially closed while improvements are made. Courtesy Andrea Gemmet.

Burgess and Willow Oaks parks in Menlo Park are getting an estimated $4.8 million in upgrades but with that some associated temporary closures.

On Monday, Jan. 22, the playground area at Burgess Park at 701 Laurel St. closed for a project that will bring new playground equipment, rubberized surfacing, and a parking stall and concrete walkways compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, among other improvements, the city said.

But the restrooms, tennis courts, picnic area and fields will remain open during the work.

The project at Willow Oaks Park at 490 Willow Road has already begun, closing some areas there also, the city said.

The rehabilitation at Willow Oaks includes playground enhancements, a new dog park, basketball resurfacing, upgraded lighting to the tennis courts and updated pathways to improve connectivity with the surrounding neighborhood.

The work at Burgess is estimated to cost $1 million while Willow Oaks is $3.8 million, according to city Public Works Director Azalea Mitch.

Menlo Park contracted Hayward-based Suarez & Munoz Construction Inc. to do the work at both parks.

All the renovations should be finished by late spring, said Jia Tan, project engineer with the company.