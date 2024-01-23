More rain is forecast for Bay Area Tuesday night and into Thursday, with increased risks of minor flooding and mudslides. (National Weather Service via Bay City News)

More rain is coming to an already saturated Bay Area Tuesday night and is expected to heighten the risks of minor flooding and mudslides, according to the National Weather Service.

The largest rainfall amounts — up to three quarters of an inch — are expected to accumulate in the North Bay through Thursday afternoon, with most falling Wednesday morning and afternoon.

The highest risk of flooding will coincide with high tides Tuesday and Wednesday mornings and will be primarily focused in low-lying areas along the San Francisco Bay and North Bay shorelines.

“Outside of the North Bay where rain will again be possible throughout late week, drier conditions develop by Thursday and will persist throughout the upcoming weekend,” weather service officials said in a statement.

The next round of rain could roll into the region along with an unsettled weather pattern by the middle of next week.