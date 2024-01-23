Students in TK class at Encinal Elementary in Menlo Park on Jan. 22, 2024. Photo by Devin Roberts.

School districts across Menlo Park, Woodside and Portola Valley will be opening transitional kindergarten (TK) and kindergarten registration for the 2024-25 school year.

TK is offered across all school districts to offer children between the ages of 4 and 5 a smoother bridge between preschool and kindergarten.

In California, eligibility for TK will be gradually expanding for the 2025-26 school year to include all 4 year olds. Until then, the state requires that children will qualify for TK enrollment if they turn 5 between Sept. 2 and June 2 for the 2024-25 school year.

Many local school districts have already adopted the 2025-26 requirements.

Las Lomitas’ mascot “Roary,” poses with students on the first day of school at Las Lomitas Elementary in Atherton on Aug. 16, 2023. Photo by Lizzy Myers.

Las Lomitas Elementary School District

The pre-registration process for TK and kindergarten begins on Monday, Feb. 5. To qualify for TK children will have to be 4 by Sept. 1, 2024.

For more information visit, llesd.org or call Las Lomitas Elementary at 650-854-5900 for any questions.

Menlo Park City School District

Transitional kindergarten teacher and Oak Knoll alum Melanie Vea meets her students on the first day of school at Oak Knoll Elementary in Menlo Park on Aug. 23, 2023. Photo by Devin Roberts.

Registration will open on Feb. 1 for TK and kindergarten in the Menlo Park City School District. To be eligible for TK children must have their birthdays fall between Sept. 2, 2019 to Sept. 1, 2020. Kindergarten registration will be open to children turning 5 years old on or before Sept.1, 2024.

More information on registration can be found at mpcsd.org or during the following meetings:

Encinal Kindergarten Info Night: Jan. 25 from 5-6 p.m. in the gym at Encinal School, 195 Encinal Ave., Atherton

Encinal TK Info Night: Feb. 6 from 6-7 p.m. in the library at Encinal School

Laurel Prospective Family Info Night: Jan. 25 from 6-7 p.m. in Room E3 at Laurel School Lower Campus, 95 Edge Road, Atherton

Oak Knoll TK/Kinder Info Night: Jan. 25 from 5-6 p.m. in the large gym at Oak Knoll School, 1895 Oak Knoll Lane, Menlo Park

Oak Knoll Kindergarten Info Night: Jan. 25 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. in the large gym at Oak Knoll School

Portola Valley School District

On Jan. 23, Portola Valley School District opened their registration for the 2024-25 school year. To be eligible for TK, students must be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2024. For kindergarten, students must be of the age of 5 on or before Sept. 1, 2024.

The registration process can be done online on the district website, pvsd.net.

Ravenswood City School District

Registration is currently open for TK and kindergarten students in Ravenswood City School District.

Children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2024 to be eligible for TK and 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2024 to register for kindergarten.

The district’s elementary schools will be holding TK and kindergarten open houses for families to meet teachers and observe classes on the following dates:

Los Robles Ronal McNair will have an open house on Jan. 24 and 26 from 9-10:30 a.m., 2033 Pulgas Ave., East Palo Alto

Costano School of the Arts will hold an open house on Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 from 8:45-9:30 a.m., 2695 Fordham St., East Palo Alto

Families that are interested can call 650-838-3564 or complete an online interest form. Registrations can also be done in person at the district office, 2160 Euclid Ave., Palo Alto.

For more information visit ravenswoodschools.org.

Woodside Elementary School District

Woodside Elementary School transitional kindergarten program teacher Sonja Virgallito leads her students through an activity in Woodside on Feb. 10, 2022. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

The Woodside Elementary School District began their registration on Jan. 15 and are offering informational meetings for TK and kindergarten on Jan. 30.

For families interested in registering their child for kindergarten, a meeting will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 30, at 8:30 a.m and at 11:30 a.m. for families interested in TK registration.

In order to qualify for kindergarten, children must be the age of 5 by Sept. 1, 2024. For TK, students must be turning 5 between Sept. 2, 2024 to Sept. 1, 2025.

For more information visit the district website, woodsideschool.us.

Preschools

Fabio, 3, plays with a toy truck inside the Early Learning Center’s Oak Knoll School site classroom in Menlo Park on Aug. 28, 2019. Photo by Magali Gauthier.

Woodside Preschool is open to all children 2 years and older. Registration is now open for the 2024-25 school year and priority is given to families who reside in the district boundaries.

Applications can be found on their district website. For more information or questions email Lisa Dayeh at ldayeh@woodsideschool.us.

Menlo Park City School District offers enrollment into their Early Learning Center for children 3 years old by Dec. 1, 2024 and are toilet trained by the first day of school. Applications for the next school year are open and enrollment is offered as they become available.

More information about registration can be found on earlylearning.mpcsd.org