Left to right: Ravenswood City School District board members Tamara Sobomehi, Mele K. Latu, Samuel Tavera, Laura Nuñez and Jenny Varghese Bloom, and Superintendent Gina Sudaria. Courtesy Ravenswood City School District.

Reorganization of Ravenswood Board of Trustees

On Dec. 14, 2023, the Ravenswood City School District Board of Trustees reorganized as follows:

Board President: Mele K. Latu (term expires 2026)

Board Vice President: Jenny Varghese Bloom (term expires 2024)

Board Clerk: Samuel Tavera (term expires 2024)

Board Member: Tamara Sobomehin (term expires 2026)

Board Member: Laura Nuñez (term expires 2026)

Tennis court locks being changed at Holbrook-Palmer Park

Tennis court locks will be changing at Holbrook-Palmer Park on Feb. 15. New keys will be on sale starting Jan. 23 at Town Hall, 80 Fair Oaks Lane from Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m.

For Atherton residents, keys are priced at $100 for hard and clay courts and $50 for clay courts only. Non-resident keys cost $275 for hard court keys or $30 per hour on clay courts through Player Capital, Atherton’s exclusive provider for lessons and clinics. Payment is accepted by cash or check only and a valid I.D. is required.

Pickleball trials are also now available and court reservations can be made online through Player Capital. Reservations are available everyday until noon and on Tuesday and Thursday evenings starting at 5 p.m.

For more information visit ci.atherton.ca.us.

Volunteers needed for Woodside Citizen Advisory Committees

Woodside is looking for volunteers to fill multiple Citizen Advisory Committees and applications are open until Friday, Feb. 2, at 5 p.m. The town is looking to fill the following committees:

Arts and Culture Committee

Circulation Committee

Climate and Sustainability Committee

Emergency Preparedness Committee

Environment and Open Space Committee

Livestock and Equine Heritage Committee

Recreation Committee

Trails Committee

Volunteerism Committee

Woodside History Committee

Residents who are interested in applying can request more information from Melissa Cardinale at Town Hall, 2955 Woodside Road or by email at mcardinale@woodsidetown.org.

New curriculum aimed at reducing harm from drug use

Stanford’s REACH Lab, which makes prevention education curriculum and resources, has created Safety First, a new curriculum on drug education and intervention.

Bonnie Halpern-Felsher, founder and director of Stanford’s Halpern-Felsher REACH Lab will host “Safety First: Empowering Teenagers to Prevent and Reduce Drug Use” on Wednesday, Jan. 31, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.

She will discuss the lab’s new Safety First curriculum, a resource for lessons on alcohol, opioids, fentanyl, psychedelics and other drugs.

With scientific information, the program is aimed at empowering high school students to quit and reduce harm from drug use. The Zoom link for the free event will be available upon registration.

Learn about cyberbullying and how to use social media safely

Sameer Hinduja is hosting an online event about cyberbullying, artificial intelligence and safe media practices. Hinduja is a researcher on youth and social media issues and works to train others on how to positively use technology.

“Cyberbullying, AI, and Social Media: The Role of Parents, Youth & Community” will take pace on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Families, educators, mental health professionals and community members are all invited to join.

Registration for the free online event can be made on eventbrite.

City of Menlo Park seeks community feedback on shuttle service

The city of Menlo Park has opened a survey to analyze how to better connect the community to transit, shopping and jobs while maintaining cost-efficiency and maximizing ridership.

The survey can be found online at menlopark.gov and asks for community feedback on potential scenarios aimed at improving the shuttle service. Paper surveys will be available at pop-up events which are listed on the same page under “Community Outreach.”

Portola Valley opens applications for Architectural and Site Control Commission

The Portola Valley town council is looking for three volunteers to serve on their Architectural and Site Control Commission (ASCC). The commission is responsible for the review and approval of site development permits and design review applications.

Those who are interested in applying can email a letter of interest to Interim Planning and Building Director Jon Biggs at jbiggs@portolavalley.net. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Jan. 31 and interviews will be conducted by the Town Council the week of Feb. 5.

For more information contact Biggs.

Changes coming to Woodside’s website and email addresses

On Monday, Feb. 5, the town of Woodside will be changing their website and email addresses to provide more security, according to the town’s website.

The website address will change from woodsidetown.org to woodsideca.gov. A .gov domain will provide stronger security against cybercriminals, malicious activity and assure the public that the website is a trusted source for information, according to the town.

Email addresses for town staff, council and commission members will also be shifting to @woodsideca.gov. Previously used emails under @woodsidetown.org will also be operated and will forward emails to the new address during this transitional period while contacts are updated.

In order to register as a .gov domain the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) requires the submission of evidence from a government agency to prove legitimacy, according to the town. The town of Woodside is making this shift as a part of a long-range federal initiative to increase security and counter foreign disinformation.