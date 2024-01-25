by courtesy SMC

As the race to replace San Mateo County District 4 Supervisor Warren Slocum intensifies, voters have two upcoming opportunities to meet and evaluate the five candidates vying for the seat.

The primary election is set for March 5, with a possible general election on November 5 if no candidate secures more than 50% of the primary vote.

The candidates are:

Paul Bocanegra, Juvenile Justice Delinquency Prevention Commissioner and Legislative Coordinator for San Mateo County

Celeste Brevard, Project Manager at Stanford University

Maggie Cornejo, Director of Government and Community Relations at Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula

Lisa Gauthier, Councilmember of East Palo Alto

Antonio Lopez, Mayor of East Palo Alto

The first forum is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 27, from 2-3:30 p.m. at Woodside Methodist Church on Woodside Road, Redwood City.

Another forum will occur on Jan. 30, from 6-8 p.m., and will be organized by Thrive Alliance and Leadership Council San Mateo County. This forum will focus on issues crucial to nonprofits and local communities.

Both events are significant for voters to assess how each candidate plans to manage the county’s substantial responsibilities, including overseeing a budget exceeding $4 billion.

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors is pivotal in decision-making regarding county departments, programs, and properties. The new supervisor will play a crucial role in shaping the direction of these endeavors, especially in light of the current need for stronger oversight resolutions.

The public is encouraged to attend these forums to understand the candidates’ policies and approaches comprehensively. The Jan. 30 event will be at the City of Menlo Park Council Chambers, with in-person or virtual attendance options. Questions for the candidates can be submitted in advance in English or Spanish via the Thrive Alliance website, where registration details and participation instructions are also available.

With the recent redistricting following the 2020 census, District 4 now includes Redwood City, East Palo Alto, Menlo Park, and North Fair Oaks.

The new supervisor will take office in January 2025.

Event Addresses:

Jan. 27 Forum: Woodside Methodist Church, Woodside Road, Redwood City

Jan. 30 Forum: City of Menlo Park Council Chambers, 751 Laurel Street, Menlo Park, CA 94025