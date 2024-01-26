Courtesy San Mateo County District Attorney via Bay City News.

Information about the deaths of two prisoners over a span of two days last year at San Mateo County’s main jail was released Thursday by county officials.

The deaths of Peter Edward McLaughlin and Ronald Simmons at Maguire Correction Facility in Redwood City were unrelated, San Mateo County officials said.

McLaughlin, 64, of Pacifica, died of an undiagnosed cancerous brain tumor, according to investigations by the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office and the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.

He was found unresponsive about 4:15 a.m. on Oct. 20, alone in his cell, by jail officers during a routine check.

Officers began lifesaving measures until medical staff arrived, but McLaughlin was pronounced dead by Redwood City Fire Department and EMS staff.

Simmons, 34, of San Bruno, died by suicide, the coroner and district attorney determined. He was found unresponsive about 9:18 p.m. on Oct. 21, alone in his cell during a routine check. Lifesaving efforts were started until medical staff arrived, but the prisoner died.

“The well-being and safety of those in our custody is our highest priority. We extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. McLaughlin and Mr. Simmons,” said San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus.