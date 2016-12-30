Town Square
East Palo Alto suing Menlo Park over general plan updates
East Palo Alto says it is suing Menlo Park over recently adopted changes to Menlo Park's general plan and zoning allowing... Last comment 12 hours ago | 17 comments

Editorial: Compassion needed as the vulnerable face uncertainty
It's no coincidence that the incidence of harassment and crimes targeting vulnerable populations nationwide has soared over... Last comment on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:28 am | 20 comments

Sports

Pinewood, M-A girls take home basketball tournament titles
The Pinewood girls basketball started strong, hit its 3-pointers and thoroughly beat St. Francis, 73-48, in the championship game of the Joe Schram Holiday Basketball Classic at St. Francis. Saturday, 7:28 AM

Why Him?
Whole star Whole star
Why Him? "Why Him?" is a comedy that nakedly apes "Meet the Parents," only with a twist: This time the point of view doesn't belong to the son-in-law-to-be but rather the father, horrified by the fiancé chosen by his daughter. As with "Meet the Parents," mu...... Read the full review

December 28, 2016
December 28, 2016 edition
December 21, 2016
December 21, 2016 edition
