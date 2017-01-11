Toddling Through the Silicon Valley
by Cheryl Bac
Holiday LEGO Show
Jan 13, 2017 | 2 comments
Couple's Net
by Chandrama Anderson
“Housewife” a Journey of Transgender Marriage
Jan 13, 2017 | 0 comments
Peninsula Foodist
by Elena Kadvany
Celebrity chef pulls out of BFD Menlo Park; to reopen as new concept
Jan 11, 2017 | 6 comments
MLK Day marks 50th anniversary of call to action
The Martin Luther King Jr. Research and Education Institute at Stanford University is one of numerous organizations holding celebrations and commemorations this weekend of the life of the Civil Rights leader. Friday, 8:34 AM
Menlo Park meeting Wednesday on flood-control project
Menlo Park: Willows residents, police talk about burglaries
Woodside elementary principal leaving district next month
Menlo Park: E. Gary Smith sentencing postponed again
Update: Highway 84 closed for road, power line repairs
Gators score in the nick of time to snap Tigers streak
Prep report
Cameron Gordon had a little bit of trouble getting her head around Sacred Heart Prep's amazing come-from-behind 3-2 victory over previously unbeaten Notre Dame-Belmont on Thursday. Friday, 11:06 AM
Patriot's Day
This week, a based-on-a-true-story account of an American disaster, directed by Peter Berg and starring Mark Wahlberg, hits theaters. No, it's not a reissue of "Deepwater Horizon," which met the same description three months ago. It's "Patriots Day,"...... Read the full review
View Local Movie Times
Virtual Edition
Sec 1
Download PDF
Sec 1
Virtual Edition
Sec 1
Download PDF
Sec 1