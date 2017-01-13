Saturday: 'Community Action Rally' in Redwood City to follow Trump inauguration
The day after the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump, a "Community Action Rally" will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday,... Last comment 26 minutes ago | 35 comments
Cause for alarm? How Menlo Park Fire Protection District pays its employees
The employees of the Menlo Park Fire Protection District had the highest average wages of any California government agency... Last comment 2 hours ago | 93 comments
Guest opinion: Small gains for cyclists; big losses for everyone else
Make a mental note: Dec. 6, 2016, will prove to be a more important date than most Menlo Park residents now realize. That... Last comment 2 hours ago | 24 comments
Couple's Net
by Chandrama Anderson
Wasband
Jan 19, 2017 | 0 comments
Peninsula Foodist
by Elena Kadvany
Tava Kitchen shutters in Palo Alto
Jan 17, 2017 | 16 comments
Toddling Through the Silicon Valley
by Cheryl Bac
Holiday LEGO Show
Jan 13, 2017 | 2 comments
Photos from today's 'community action' rally in Redwood City
We will be posting here photos from the "Community Action Rally" held today at Courthouse Square in Redwood City.
Saturday, 1:00 PM
Portola Valley: Council fills out membership of affordable housing committee
Poll shows differences between Californians and Trump
Update: Two arrested after deputies respond to report of prowlers in Portola Valley
Menlo Park: Third-graders take on computer coding
Gators, Bears win; Vikings fit to be tied in girls soccer action
Prep report
Lauren von Thaden scored midway through the second half and the Sacred Heart Prep girls beat host Menlo, 1-0, in an important WBAL contest on Thursday. Menlo-Atherton remained unbeaten in PAL play after beating Hillsdale, 9-0, and Palo Alto played to yet another scoreless draw. Friday, 9:48 AM
Eastside Prep handles host Priory in WBAL girls hoops
M-A boys, girls remain undefeated in PAL hoops
A day for Knights basketball and a twin bill WBAL sweep
The Founder
Call it “Big Mac-beth," the tragic tale of ambition that is the story of American businessman Ray Kroc. The filmmakers telling this story have chosen a slightly less tongue-in-cheek, but still ironic title: “The Founder." For while most peopl...... Read the full review
