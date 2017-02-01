Menlo Park: Race-biased assault of nanny reported on Santa Cruz Avenue

A Hispanic woman in her 60s employed as a nanny was pushing a 7-month-old baby in a stroller on Santa Cruz Avenue in Menlo... Last comment 18 minutes ago | 26 comments

Woodside: Residents petition council to halt pig scrambles

Woodside residents and others opposed to the annual kids-chasing-pigs event at the July Fourth Junior Rodeo put on by the... Last comment 2 hours ago | 15 comments

How Greenheart complex will transform downtown Menlo Park

For years, the fenced-off, vacant lot at 1300 El Camino Real hasn't been much use to anyone in Menlo Park, except perhaps... Last comment 7 hours ago | 19 comments