Menlo Park: Trader Joe's wants to host wine and beer tastings
Trader Joe's wants to host wine and beer tastings at its Menlo Park store at 720 Menlo Ave. The company has applied for permits... Last comment 17 hours ago | 7 comments
Thursday: Surf Air no longer has Bayside route option
To the consternation of local residents and Surf Air alike, San Mateo County announced this week that the alternate route... Last comment 15 hours ago | 38 comments
Tuesday: Displacement policy talk kicks off Menlo Park council's 2017 agenda
The Menlo Park City Council will begin the new year with a long-awaited discussion about residential displacement. Monday, 7:57 AM | 1 comments
Storm downs trees, fills local streams
Portola Valley attorney appointed to Superior Court bench
Obituary: Philip McDonnell, former Time ad executive
Menlo Park: Groundbreaking Monday for fire station
Menlo Park: Home burglaries in Willows focus of public meeting
Anna Eshoo bill would require presidents to release tax returns
Menlo-Atherton a 56-47 winner heading into league play
Prep report
It's always a big event for Menlo-Atherton coach Mike Molieri when he goes up against Half Moon Bay and Rich Forslund, his mentor in Molieri's years as an assistant at Half Moon Bay and Riordan. It's also fun to win. Monday, 8:17 AM
Atherton's Bellis withdraws from the Australian Open
M-A basketball court named after Pam Wimberley
A Monster Calls
The phrase "family tree" takes on new meaning in "A Monster Calls," a fantasy drama with primal power for children and adults alike. Directed with the élan of a young Steven Spielberg by J.A. Bayona ("The Impossible"), "A Monster Calls" finds Patric...... Read the full review
