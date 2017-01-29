Menlo Park: In Trump era, city weighs options, including sanctuary-city status
Four days after the inauguration of President Donald Trump, Menlo Park's City Council voted unanimously Jan. 24 for a resolution... Last comment 1 hour ago | 20 comments
Couple's Net
by Chandrama Anderson
What Is She Talking About?
Feb 1, 2017 | 0 comments
Peninsula Foodist
by Elena Kadvany
Yum Cha Palace opens in Menlo Park
Jan 29, 2017 | 3 comments
Invest & Innovate
by Steve Levy
Letter to Council on Land Use and Transportation Element
Jan 29, 2017 | 0 comments
How Greenheart complex will change downtown Menlo Park
For years, the fenced-off, vacant lot at 1300 El Camino Real hasn't been much use to anyone in Menlo Park, except perhaps as a contributor to the city's ominous moniker, Menlo Dark. Wednesday, 7:54 AM
Menlo Park: Police to get 'mindfulness' training in Oregon for $59,000
Fire district gets big slice of property taxes
School board backs all students, regardless of immigration status, national origin
Menlo Park: In Trump era, city weighs options, including sanctuary-city status
Menlo Park police calls: Reports of seven burglaries, 21 thefts
An unlikely source sparks Sacred Heart Prep to hoops win
Prep report: Dominic Cacchione sparked the Sacred Heart Prep boys' basketball team, scoring 15 points and playing tenacious defense in Tuesday night's 70-43 victory over Pinewood (11-7, 5-4) in a WBAL Foothill Division contest on Tuesday. Wednesday, 9:18 AM
A Dog's Purpose
You've heard that a cat has nine lives. A dog, apparently, has five. Or so claims "A Dog's Purpose," a heavily contrived drama based on a bestselling 2010 novel by W. Bruce Cameron ("8 Simple Rules for Dating my Teenage Daughter"). In the film, a sou...... Read the full review
View Local Movie Times
Virtual Edition
Sec 1
Download PDF
Sec 1
Virtual Edition
Sec 1
Download PDF
Sec 1