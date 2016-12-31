Town Square
Menlo Park: Trader Joe's wants to host wine and beer tastings
Trader Joe's wants to host wine and beer tastings at its Menlo Park store at 720 Menlo Ave. The company has applied for permits... Last comment 17 hours ago | 7 comments

Thursday: Surf Air no longer has Bayside route option
To the consternation of local residents and Surf Air alike, San Mateo County announced this week that the alternate route... Last comment 15 hours ago | 38 comments

Twitter
Sports

Menlo-Atherton a 56-47 winner heading into league play
Prep report
It's always a big event for Menlo-Atherton coach Mike Molieri when he goes up against Half Moon Bay and Rich Forslund, his mentor in Molieri's years as an assistant at Half Moon Bay and Riordan. It's also fun to win. Monday, 8:17 AM

Atherton's Bellis withdraws from the Australian Open

M-A basketball court named after Pam Wimberley

Menlo, SH Prep boys open WBAL soccer with victories

View more local sports
 
Movies

A Monster Calls
Whole star Whole star Whole star Half star
A Monster Calls The phrase "family tree" takes on new meaning in "A Monster Calls," a fantasy drama with primal power for children and adults alike. Directed with the élan of a young Steven Spielberg by J.A. Bayona ("The Impossible"), "A Monster Calls" finds Patric...... Read the full review

New movie reviews
Assassin's Creed
Hidden Figures

Current Issues

January 4, 2017
January 4, 2017 edition
Sec 1  
December 28, 2016
December 28, 2016 edition
Sec 1  
