East Palo Alto suing Menlo Park over general plan updates

East Palo Alto says it is suing Menlo Park over recently adopted changes to Menlo Park's general plan and zoning allowing... Last comment 12 hours ago | 17 comments

Editorial: Compassion needed as the vulnerable face uncertainty

It's no coincidence that the incidence of harassment and crimes targeting vulnerable populations nationwide has soared over... Last comment on Dec 30, 2016 at 10:28 am | 20 comments