Five months after closing its doors on El Camino Rea near Atherton, Bonsai Japanese Cuisine restaurant has reopened at the Ladera Country Shopper on Alpine Road.

When Mounted Patrol of San Mateo County recently celebrated its 75th anniversary with a dinner dance for 200 guests at Menlo Circus Club in Atherton, one Woodside couple stood out.